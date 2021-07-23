Endesa, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELEZF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Endesa, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELEZF) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.10.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ELEZF shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Endesa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Societe Generale set a $24.10 price target on Endesa and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Endesa from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th.

Shares of Endesa stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.25. 100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,753. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.20. Endesa has a 1 year low of $21.50 and a 1 year high of $29.19.

Endesa SA engages in the generation, distribution, and sale of electricity. It is also involved in the natural gas sector and provides other energy-related services. It operates through the following segments: Generation & Supply, Distribution, and Structure. The Generation & Supply segment refers to the production of electricity from energy sources such as hydroelectric, nuclear, thermal, wind, and solar.

