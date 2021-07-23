Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) Stake Cut by Bamco Inc. NY

Bamco Inc. NY trimmed its stake in Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) by 0.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,427,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,500 shares during the quarter. Bamco Inc. NY’s holdings in Endava were worth $205,592,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oak Ridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Endava during the first quarter valued at $75,628,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Endava by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,424,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,316,000 after purchasing an additional 554,674 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Endava by 66.1% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 879,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,481,000 after purchasing an additional 349,945 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Endava by 67.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 852,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,223,000 after purchasing an additional 343,560 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Endava by 39.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 913,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,327,000 after acquiring an additional 258,392 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DAVA traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $121.70. 662 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 139,495. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.24. Endava plc has a twelve month low of $48.21 and a twelve month high of $125.87. The stock has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a PE ratio of 154.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.89.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $34.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $33.72. The company had revenue of $112.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.21 million. Endava had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 8.40%. The business’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Endava plc will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Endava from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Endava from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. TheStreet raised Endava from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Endava from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Endava from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.78.

About Endava

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, logistics, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, and North America. It offers technology and digital advisory services for financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, retail and consumer, business and support services, and TMT sectors; IT strategies; business analysis services in payments, financial services, asset and wealth management, insurance, telecommunications, and digital media areas; program management services; digital product strategy services; and architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

