Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) Cut to “Equal Weight” at Barclays

Barclays cut shares of Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have $50.00 price objective on the pipeline company’s stock.

ENB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Enbridge from a sell rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Tudor Pickering restated a buy rating and set a C$52.00 price target on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Enbridge from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Enbridge has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $51.14.

ENB opened at $38.68 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Enbridge has a 12 month low of $26.97 and a 12 month high of $41.13. The firm has a market cap of $78.35 billion, a PE ratio of 21.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.88.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter. Enbridge had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 16.77%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Enbridge will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.6778 per share. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.01%. Enbridge’s payout ratio is 103.87%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ENB. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Enbridge in the fourth quarter valued at about $582,273,000. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in Enbridge by 698.3% in the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 6,883,067 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $250,544,000 after purchasing an additional 6,020,824 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Enbridge by 660.1% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,038,812 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $193,182,000 after buying an additional 5,244,379 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Enbridge by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. now owns 18,504,385 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $673,560,000 after buying an additional 4,691,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Enbridge by 229.4% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,592,086 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $130,819,000 after acquiring an additional 2,501,742 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.28% of the company’s stock.

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution and Storage, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest and other feeder pipelines.

