Employers (NYSE:EIG) Announces Earnings Results

Employers (NYSE:EIG) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.17), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $171.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.10 million. Employers had a net margin of 23.77% and a return on equity of 8.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.85 EPS.

Shares of EIG stock traded down $2.36 on Friday, hitting $39.00. 2,334 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 114,921. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 0.01. Employers has a one year low of $28.89 and a one year high of $43.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.25.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Employers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Boenning Scattergood upgraded Employers from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 23rd.

Employers Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. It offers workers' compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries. The company markets its products through independent local, regional, and national agents and brokers; alternative distribution channels; and national, regional, and local trade groups and associations, as well as directly to customers.

