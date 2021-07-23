Empirical Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Empirical Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,800 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $391,000. General Motors makes up about 0.3% of Empirical Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GM. Adalta Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of General Motors during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $725,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of General Motors by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,356,137 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $135,384,000 after acquiring an additional 39,548 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of General Motors during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Principle Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of General Motors by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,127 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Alliance bought a new position in shares of General Motors during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $233,000. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on GM shares. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of General Motors in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of General Motors from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of General Motors from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of General Motors from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of General Motors from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Motors currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.64.

In related news, EVP Randall D. Mott sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.01, for a total transaction of $384,060.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 122,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,816,453.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Matthew Tsien sold 192,986 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.83, for a total transaction of $12,125,310.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 237,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,923,381.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 215,975 shares of company stock worth $13,595,817. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

General Motors stock opened at $55.64 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $58.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $80.72 billion, a PE ratio of 9.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.32. General Motors has a fifty-two week low of $24.44 and a fifty-two week high of $64.30.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $1.28. The firm had revenue of $32.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.15 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 19.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that General Motors will post 6.62 EPS for the current year.

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

