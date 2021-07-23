Eminence Capital LP Trims Stock Holdings in Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE)

Eminence Capital LP reduced its stake in Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE) by 42.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,067,996 shares of the company’s stock after selling 801,385 shares during the quarter. Eminence Capital LP’s holdings in Cannae were worth $42,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CNNE. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Cannae by 52.7% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 96,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,267,000 after acquiring an additional 33,283 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Cannae by 104.9% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 36,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after purchasing an additional 18,740 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its stake in Cannae by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 8,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Cannae by 48.8% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Cannae by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 804,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,626,000 after purchasing an additional 32,958 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Cannae alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cannae from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. TheStreet lowered Cannae from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st.

In other Cannae news, CFO Bryan D. Coy purchased 1,000 shares of Cannae stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.83 per share, with a total value of $35,830.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,660. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Richard N. Massey purchased 10,000 shares of Cannae stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.96 per share, with a total value of $359,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 299,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,771,314.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $430,250 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CNNE traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $31.82. 1,550 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 591,099. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.28. Cannae Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.51 and a fifty-two week high of $46.57.

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($2.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($2.40). Cannae had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 154.88%. The company had revenue of $171.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $8.17 EPS. Cannae’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Cannae Holdings, Inc. will post -2.48 EPS for the current year.

Cannae Company Profile

Cannae Holdings, Inc engages in the management and operation of a group of companies and investments. It operates through the following segments: Dun & Bradstreet, Optimal Blue, Restaurant Group, and Corporate and Other. The Dun & Bradstreet segment offers business decision data and analytics. The Optimal Blue segment involves the secondary market solutions and actionable data services.

See Also: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNNE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE).

Receive News & Ratings for Cannae Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cannae and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.