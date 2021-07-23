Eminence Capital LP Raises Stock Holdings in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI)

Eminence Capital LP boosted its holdings in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) by 0.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,075,934 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,181 shares during the period. Group 1 Automotive makes up 2.1% of Eminence Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Eminence Capital LP owned approximately 0.06% of Group 1 Automotive worth $169,772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 135.6% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 35,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,530,000 after purchasing an additional 20,185 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,930,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,432,000 after purchasing an additional 201,397 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 149.4% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 37,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,932,000 after purchasing an additional 22,531 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,148,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. 98.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GPI shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $185.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Group 1 Automotive from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Benchmark upped their price target on Group 1 Automotive from $190.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Group 1 Automotive from $305.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $222.40.

In related news, Director Max P. Watson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.56, for a total value of $752,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 48,516 shares in the company, valued at $7,304,568.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE GPI traded up $2.61 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $172.26. 4 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 233,971. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 8.74, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 2.01. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $80.66 and a one year high of $181.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $159.87.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $5.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $1.14. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 28.78% and a net margin of 3.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 24.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This is an increase from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.31%.

Group 1 Automotive Company Profile

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It operates primarily in the metropolitan areas in 15 states in the United States; 33 towns in the United Kingdom; and 3 states in Brazil.

