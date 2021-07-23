Eminence Capital LP Makes New Investment in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE)

Eminence Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 585,442 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,609,000. NICE accounts for about 1.6% of Eminence Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Eminence Capital LP owned about 0.93% of NICE as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of NICE in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $705,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of NICE by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of NICE in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of NICE by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,280 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NICE in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $228,000. 61.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NICE alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on NICE. Royal Bank of Canada raised NICE from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $266.00 to $300.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. TheStreet raised NICE from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. dropped their price objective on NICE from $312.00 to $296.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NICE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on NICE from $338.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $291.46.

Shares of NICE stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $285.00. 655 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 273,197. NICE Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $196.21 and a fifty-two week high of $288.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $237.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.97 billion, a PE ratio of 93.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.79.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The technology company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.33. NICE had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 11.98%. The business had revenue of $456.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $451.54 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NICE Ltd. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

About NICE

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; and a digital-first omnichannel customer engagement platform that supports various digital and self-service channels, which allows organizations to add and integrate new and emerging channels.

Recommended Story: Why do commodities matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE).

Receive News & Ratings for NICE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NICE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.