Eminence Capital LP Invests $110.48 Million in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Eminence Capital LP purchased a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 2,012,403 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $110,481,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the first quarter worth $66,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the first quarter worth $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 280.1% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 517 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 181.8% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 651 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. 55.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WBA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $44.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist Securities lowered their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.83.

WBA traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $46.45. 25,309 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,387,750. The company has a market cap of $40.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a one year low of $33.36 and a one year high of $57.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.47.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $34.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.47 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 20.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.477 per share. This is a boost from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.45%.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

