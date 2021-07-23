Eminence Capital LP Has $72.81 Million Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Eminence Capital LP reduced its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 30.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 469,494 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 201,857 shares during the quarter. Eminence Capital LP owned approximately 0.13% of Analog Devices worth $72,809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. 95.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

NASDAQ ADI traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $162.03. The company had a trading volume of 11,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,423,503. The firm has a market cap of $59.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.47 and a 1-year high of $172.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $164.05.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 25.16% and a return on equity of 17.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is 56.21%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ADI. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $183.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.39.

In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.20, for a total transaction of $1,642,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,832,077.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 6,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.43, for a total transaction of $1,023,717.54. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,925 shares in the company, valued at $2,008,527.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,828 shares of company stock valued at $3,780,683. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

Further Reading: What is insider trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.