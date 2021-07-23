ElringKlinger (ETR:ZIL2) Given a €11.70 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

ElringKlinger (ETR:ZIL2) has been assigned a €11.70 ($13.76) price objective by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential downside of 13.33% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €28.00 ($32.94) target price on shares of ElringKlinger and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €7.00 ($8.24) target price on shares of ElringKlinger and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Oddo Bhf set a €12.00 ($14.12) target price on shares of ElringKlinger and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €11.00 ($12.94) target price on shares of ElringKlinger and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Independent Research set a €13.20 ($15.53) price target on shares of ElringKlinger and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €13.77 ($16.20).

Shares of ETR:ZIL2 opened at €13.50 ($15.88) on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €15.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.77, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.43. ElringKlinger has a 12-month low of €5.09 ($5.99) and a 12-month high of €18.18 ($21.39). The firm has a market cap of $855.36 million and a P/E ratio of -175.32.

ElringKlinger AG develops, manufactures, and distributes technical and chemical products for the automotive sector and the general manufacturing industry in Germany and internationally. It operates through four segments: Original Equipment, Aftermarket, Engineered Plastics, and Other. The Original Equipment segment is involved in the development, manufacture, and sale of products and assemblies, such as metal sealing systems and drive train components; thermoplastics for drivetrains, body, and underbody applications; hybrid technologies; thermal, acoustic, and aerodynamic shielding systems; cylinder-head and specialty gaskets; battery and fuel cell components and systems; electric drive units; and exhaust gas purification.

