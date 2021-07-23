Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) Shares Acquired by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) by 28.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,317 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,942 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Element Solutions were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Castleark Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 605,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,077,000 after acquiring an additional 77,460 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 520,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,520,000 after acquiring an additional 8,663 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Element Solutions by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 559,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,229,000 after buying an additional 104,994 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Element Solutions by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 253,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,643,000 after buying an additional 10,189 shares during the period. Finally, Nicholas Investment Partners LP acquired a new position in Element Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $10,528,000. 89.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ESI shares. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Element Solutions from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Element Solutions to $2.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Element Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Element Solutions to $3.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Element Solutions from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.58.

Element Solutions stock opened at $22.97 on Friday. Element Solutions Inc has a 52 week low of $10.22 and a 52 week high of $24.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.31. The stock has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.66, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.67.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $550.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $505.26 million. Element Solutions had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Element Solutions Inc will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. This is a positive change from Element Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 25.00%.

Element Solutions Company Profile

Element Solutions Inc produces and sells specialty chemical products the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

