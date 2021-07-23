Eaton Vance Management Increases Stock Holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,727,643 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,153 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Corning were worth $75,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in Corning by 6.5% in the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 12,228 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the period. Cornerstone Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Corning by 429.5% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc. now owns 347,448 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $15,117,000 after acquiring an additional 281,832 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its stake in Corning by 35.2% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 1,359,596 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $59,156,000 after acquiring an additional 354,043 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Corning in the first quarter worth $228,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in Corning in the first quarter worth $60,000. 67.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GLW has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Argus raised their price objective on Corning from $42.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Corning from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.80.

In related news, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 81,271 shares of Corning stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $3,575,924.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,792,020. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Roger W. Jr. Ferguson acquired 1,420 shares of Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $42.14 per share, with a total value of $59,838.80. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 5,553 shares of company stock valued at $239,744 and sold 307,256 shares valued at $13,776,016. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GLW opened at $40.43 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $34.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.10, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.15. Corning Incorporated has a 1 year low of $29.07 and a 1 year high of $46.82.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 9.89%. Corning’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. Corning’s payout ratio is 69.06%.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

