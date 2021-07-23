Eaton Vance Management Increases Stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,295,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,005 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Aflac were worth $66,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Aflac by 4.4% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. CX Institutional grew its stake in Aflac by 22.6% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its stake in Aflac by 4.7% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC grew its stake in Aflac by 4.4% in the first quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 5,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Aflac by 0.6% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 41,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,106,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AFL opened at $53.10 on Friday. Aflac Incorporated has a 12-month low of $33.37 and a 12-month high of $57.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.83, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.55 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 24.09%. The business’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.61%.

In other news, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 2,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.94, for a total value of $122,516.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,457 shares in the company, valued at $739,327.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 12,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.58, for a total value of $660,319.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,268,416.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,654 shares of company stock valued at $788,551 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Aflac from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Truist lifted their target price on Aflac from $48.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. lifted their target price on Aflac from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Aflac from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on Aflac from $48.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.69.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

