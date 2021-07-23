Eaton Vance Management Decreases Stock Holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Eaton Vance Management trimmed its position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 424,611 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 30,865 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management owned 0.30% of CDW worth $70,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CDW. Norges Bank purchased a new position in CDW during the 4th quarter valued at $205,404,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in CDW by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,554,241 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,749,365,000 after purchasing an additional 859,294 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its position in CDW by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 7,460,355 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $983,200,000 after purchasing an additional 565,290 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in CDW by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,280,511 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $543,745,000 after purchasing an additional 432,552 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of CDW during the 1st quarter valued at $63,875,000. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CDW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of CDW from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. boosted their target price on shares of CDW from $175.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $183.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of CDW from $175.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of CDW from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $189.67.

In other news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.92, for a total transaction of $657,865.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,375,882.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.17, for a total transaction of $585,378.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 17,795 shares of company stock worth $2,975,582 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CDW stock opened at $177.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $24.88 billion, a PE ratio of 29.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $170.97. CDW Co. has a 1 year low of $105.87 and a 1 year high of $184.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. CDW had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 83.86%. CDW’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that CDW Co. will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.43%.

About CDW

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, security, and virtualization.

