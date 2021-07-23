Eaton Vance Management Cuts Stake in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

Eaton Vance Management reduced its stake in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 636,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 45,994 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management owned about 0.19% of Ball worth $53,942,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Ball by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,529,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,163,388,000 after buying an additional 1,856,256 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Ball by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,607,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $559,916,000 after acquiring an additional 647,070 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ball by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,767,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $487,472,000 after acquiring an additional 173,552 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ball by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,901,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $415,379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Ball by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 4,598,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $389,645,000 after acquiring an additional 991,966 shares during the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BLL opened at $81.73 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $83.08. Ball Co. has a 1 year low of $72.52 and a 1 year high of $102.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.85, a PEG ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.42.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. Ball had a return on equity of 32.35% and a net margin of 6.29%. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Ball Co. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.20%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Ball from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Ball in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price target for the company. Longbow Research began coverage on Ball in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $116.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Ball from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $107.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Northland Securities began coverage on Ball in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price target for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.47.

About Ball

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

