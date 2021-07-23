Eaton Vance Management Boosts Stock Holdings in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW)

Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) by 11.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,085,918 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 208,564 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management owned 1.77% of ACI Worldwide worth $79,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in ACI Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in ACI Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at about $297,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in ACI Worldwide by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 967,220 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,171,000 after acquiring an additional 15,146 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in ACI Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at about $580,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in ACI Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at about $367,000. 95.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ACI Worldwide stock opened at $34.77 on Friday. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.55 and a 52-week high of $43.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.00. The company has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of 44.01 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.10. ACI Worldwide had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 7.39%. The firm had revenue of $285.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.21) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, insider Jeremy Wilmot sold 22,879 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.67, for a total transaction of $884,730.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Janet O. Estep sold 12,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.84, for a total value of $497,152.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 48,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,900,557.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 105,294 shares of company stock worth $4,086,375. Company insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

ACI Worldwide, Inc engages in the development, marketing, installation, and support of software products and solutions primarily focused on facilitating real-time electronic payments. It operates through the following segments: ACI on Premise and ACI on Demand. The ACI on Premise segment serves customers who manage their software on site.

