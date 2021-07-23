Eaton Vance Management Acquires 1,648 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 203,611 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,648 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $57,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 1st quarter valued at $1,857,000. Hudson Value Partners LLC bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the 1st quarter worth about $2,499,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 16,499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,642,000 after purchasing an additional 6,347 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,305 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 5,429 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $288.46 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $294.78. The stock has a market cap of $63.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.76. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $245.75 and a 12-month high of $327.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.04). Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 20.39%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.60%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $310.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals to a “positive” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their target price for the company from $240.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, HSBC lowered their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $269.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Air Products and Chemicals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $316.67.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

