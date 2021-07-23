Eaton Vance Management Acquires 143,086 Shares of South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB)

Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) by 22.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 775,849 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 143,086 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management owned approximately 1.09% of South State worth $60,912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SSB. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in South State by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 96,139 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,951,000 after purchasing an additional 7,276 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of South State by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,501 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,647 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of South State by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 520,935 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,664,000 after acquiring an additional 7,011 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of South State by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 792,307 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,284,000 after acquiring an additional 164,591 shares during the period. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of South State by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,762 shares of the bank’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. 80.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of South State from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.75.

Shares of NASDAQ SSB opened at $73.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 1.09. South State Co. has a 12-month low of $45.00 and a 12-month high of $93.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $83.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $358.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.90 million. South State had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 8.88%. South State’s revenue was up 108.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that South State Co. will post 6.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. South State’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.72%.

In other news, EVP John C. Pollok sold 4,334 shares of South State stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total value of $372,724.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,704 shares in the company, valued at $5,134,544. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John C. Pollok sold 4,159 shares of South State stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $365,992.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,887,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,971 shares of company stock worth $961,736 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

South State Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services and products to customers through its subsidiary. Its services include demand, time, and savings deposits; lending and credit card servicing; ATM processing; mortgage banking services; correspondent banking services and wealth management; and trust services.

