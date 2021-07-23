Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Reaches New 12-Month High at $156.37

Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $156.37 and last traded at $156.37, with a volume of 615 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $154.09.

ETN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Eaton from $166.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Eaton from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. lifted their price objective on Eaton from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Eaton from $140.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Eaton from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.65.

The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $62.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $147.66.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.19. Eaton had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Eaton’s payout ratio is currently 71.70%.

In related news, insider Nandakumar Cheruvatath sold 6,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.56, for a total transaction of $937,984.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,980,716.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Sternadt Paulo Ruiz sold 14,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.41, for a total transaction of $2,086,928.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,485 shares in the company, valued at $9,294,838.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,313 shares of company stock valued at $4,159,670. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Element Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton in the first quarter valued at about $1,146,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,198,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Eaton by 6.0% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 287,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,717,000 after buying an additional 16,360 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Eaton in the first quarter valued at approximately $22,125,000. Finally, Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Eaton in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,606,000. Institutional investors own 77.91% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Company Profile (NYSE:ETN)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company. Its Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services in North and South America, as well as hazardous duty electrical, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems internationally.

