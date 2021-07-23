easyJet (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

easyJet (OTCMKTS:ESYJY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Peel Hunt upgraded easyJet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Thursday. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Liberum Capital raised easyJet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Cheuvreux cut easyJet from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ESYJY traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.06. The stock had a trading volume of 25,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,909. easyJet has a 1 year low of $6.14 and a 1 year high of $15.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.29.

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

