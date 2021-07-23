easyJet (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

easyJet (OTCMKTS:ESYJY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Peel Hunt upgraded easyJet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Thursday. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Liberum Capital raised easyJet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Cheuvreux cut easyJet from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ESYJY traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.06. The stock had a trading volume of 25,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,909. easyJet has a 1 year low of $6.14 and a 1 year high of $15.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.29.

easyJet Company Profile

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

