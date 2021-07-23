East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.18 EPS

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 35.32% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The company had revenue of $444.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of East West Bancorp stock traded up $0.18 on Friday, reaching $72.90. 19,580 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 852,166. East West Bancorp has a 52 week low of $30.49 and a 52 week high of $82.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of $72.52. The stock has a market cap of $10.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.49, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EWBC. Truist upped their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of East West Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Compass Point upped their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. DA Davidson raised shares of East West Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $62.50 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. East West Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.44.

In related news, Director Iris S. Chan sold 1,516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.90, for a total value of $118,096.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $808,757.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Rudolph Estrada sold 946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.38, for a total transaction of $74,147.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,287,391.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 2,977 shares of company stock valued at $232,187 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

East West Bancorp Company Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

