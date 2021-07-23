Earnest Partners LLC Sells 2,389,083 Shares of Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD)

Earnest Partners LLC reduced its stake in Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) by 9.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,813,838 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,389,083 shares during the quarter. Earnest Partners LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Banco Bradesco worth $102,525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Banco Bradesco in the 1st quarter worth $290,000. INCA Investments LLC raised its holdings in Banco Bradesco by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. INCA Investments LLC now owns 4,634,420 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,782,000 after purchasing an additional 86,420 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. raised its holdings in Banco Bradesco by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 708,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,328,000 after purchasing an additional 11,300 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Banco Bradesco in the 1st quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Banco Bradesco by 1,005.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,654,948 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,279,000 after purchasing an additional 6,052,876 shares during the period. 2.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BBD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Banco Bradesco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Scotiabank cut Banco Bradesco from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th.

Shares of Banco Bradesco stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.61. 385,355 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,201,988. The firm has a market cap of $44.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.08. Banco Bradesco S.A. has a 52-week low of $3.36 and a 52-week high of $5.70.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The bank reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $1.23. The firm had revenue of $5.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.94 billion. Banco Bradesco had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 18.54%. Equities analysts anticipate that Banco Bradesco S.A. will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 4th will be given a dividend of $0.0037 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.4%. Banco Bradesco’s payout ratio is 29.73%.

About Banco Bradesco

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Banking and Insurance segments. It provides demand and time deposits, savings deposits, mutual funds, and a range of loans and advances, including overdrafts, credit cards, and loans with repayments in installments; and fund management and treasury services, foreign exchange services, corporate finance and investment banking services, and hedge and finance services, including working capital financing.

