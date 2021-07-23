Earnest Partners LLC Increases Stake in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC)

Earnest Partners LLC increased its position in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) by 9.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,800,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 242,591 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC’s holdings in Altra Industrial Motion were worth $154,946,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Altra Industrial Motion by 506.2% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,279 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Altra Industrial Motion by 1,038.6% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Altra Industrial Motion by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new position in Altra Industrial Motion in the 1st quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Altra Industrial Motion in the 1st quarter worth about $229,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AIMC traded down $1.67 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $61.13. 2,617 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 226,754. The stock has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.57. Altra Industrial Motion Corp. has a 52-week low of $32.39 and a 52-week high of $68.07. The business’s 50-day moving average is $64.33.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $472.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $457.95 million. Altra Industrial Motion had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 7.39%. Analysts predict that Altra Industrial Motion Corp. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. This is a boost from Altra Industrial Motion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. Altra Industrial Motion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.11%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AIMC. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Altra Industrial Motion from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Altra Industrial Motion from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Altra Industrial Motion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Altra Industrial Motion from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.00.

In other Altra Industrial Motion news, CEO Carl R. Christenson sold 20,000 shares of Altra Industrial Motion stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $1,340,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,093,382. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christian Storch sold 8,422 shares of Altra Industrial Motion stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.92, for a total value of $563,600.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,008 shares in the company, valued at $1,205,095.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 29,514 shares of company stock worth $1,977,540. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Altra Industrial Motion Company Profile

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. engages in the designs, production, and marketing of electromechanical power transmission motion control. It operates through the Power Transmission Technologies; and Automation and Specialty segments. The Power Transmission Technologies segment focuses in the production of couplings, clutches, and brakes; electromagnetic clutches and brakes; and gears.

