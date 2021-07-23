Earnest Partners LLC Has $218.79 Million Holdings in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN)

Earnest Partners LLC increased its stake in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,185,350 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 453,921 shares during the quarter. Myriad Genetics makes up 1.3% of Earnest Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Earnest Partners LLC owned about 0.09% of Myriad Genetics worth $218,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Myriad Genetics during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 174.3% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Myriad Genetics during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Myriad Genetics during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 1,764.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,558 shares during the last quarter. 95.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Myriad Genetics news, insider Jerry S. Lanchbury sold 32,308 shares of Myriad Genetics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.27, for a total value of $1,042,579.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 262,974 shares in the company, valued at $8,486,170.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jerry S. Lanchbury sold 40,000 shares of Myriad Genetics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.47, for a total value of $1,258,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 305,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,627,365.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 285,428 shares of company stock worth $9,200,150 in the last 90 days. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MYGN traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $31.88. The company had a trading volume of 2,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 748,795. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.21. Myriad Genetics, Inc. has a one year low of $11.32 and a one year high of $34.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.99.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.09. Myriad Genetics had a negative return on equity of 7.33% and a negative net margin of 27.26%. The company had revenue of $173.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. Myriad Genetics’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Myriad Genetics, Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MYGN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Myriad Genetics in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James started coverage on Myriad Genetics in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. Myriad Genetics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.33.

Myriad Genetics

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets predictive, personalized, and prognostic medicine tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers myRisk Hereditary Cancer, a DNA sequencing test for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis, a DNA sequencing test to assess the risk of developing breast and ovarian cancer; and riskScore, a personalized medicine tool.

