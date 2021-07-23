Earnest Partners LLC Buys 50,711 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Earnest Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 9.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 608,275 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,711 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $88,875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ALB. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. American Research & Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of Albemarle by 172.2% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 245 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 80.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Albemarle alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Albemarle from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $168.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $199.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $174.00 to $191.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, lifted their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $174.00 to $191.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Albemarle has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.64.

In related news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.30, for a total transaction of $229,199.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,357 shares in the company, valued at $7,255,754.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO John Clarence Barichivich III sold 1,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.85, for a total transaction of $224,919.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $503,382.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 19,496 shares of company stock valued at $3,174,440 over the last 90 days. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ALB traded down $6.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $186.74. 10,843 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,108,637. The company has a market capitalization of $21.80 billion, a PE ratio of 57.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Albemarle Co. has a 12-month low of $79.06 and a 12-month high of $198.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $169.74.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $829.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.03 million. Albemarle had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 9.66%. On average, analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.86%.

Albemarle Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

Featured Story: Sell-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB).

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.