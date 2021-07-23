Earnest Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Earnest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 10.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 534,977 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,764 shares during the period. Monolithic Power Systems comprises 1.1% of Earnest Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Earnest Partners LLC owned approximately 1.17% of Monolithic Power Systems worth $188,959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MPWR. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 39.7% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 75,044 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,483,000 after purchasing an additional 21,334 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,545 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,158,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,359 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,625,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,493 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,773,000 after buying an additional 1,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 238,970 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $87,518,000 after buying an additional 1,476 shares during the last quarter. 92.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

MPWR traded up $2.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $407.14. 1,792 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 369,588. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $356.45. The stock has a market cap of $18.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.89. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $235.62 and a 12-month high of $407.27.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $254.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.43 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 18.23% and a net margin of 18.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.18%.

MPWR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Monolithic Power Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $406.00.

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, VP Saria Tseng sold 2,196 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.41, for a total value of $716,796.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael Hsing sold 6,723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.82, for a total value of $2,096,365.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,011,650 shares in the company, valued at $315,452,703. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,754 shares of company stock worth $22,714,742 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

Featured Article: What is operating income?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR).

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.