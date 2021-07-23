Earnest Partners LLC Acquires 20,480 Shares of Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB)

Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,287,228 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,480 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC owned 0.09% of Core Laboratories worth $123,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Core Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at about $333,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Core Laboratories by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,422 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,711,000 after buying an additional 12,767 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Core Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth approximately $831,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Core Laboratories by 85.3% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 92,847 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,673,000 after buying an additional 42,751 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new position in Core Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,842,000. Institutional investors own 91.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CLB traded down $1.41 on Friday, hitting $33.08. 1,224 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 512,168. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.02. Core Laboratories has a 12 month low of $13.43 and a 12 month high of $49.87. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 3.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. Core Laboratories had a return on equity of 31.69% and a net margin of 4.26%. The business had revenue of $108.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. Core Laboratories’s revenue was down 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Core Laboratories will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CLB. Citigroup downgraded Core Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, June 14th. downgraded Core Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, June 14th. TheStreet raised Core Laboratories from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Core Laboratories from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.25.

Core Laboratories Company Profile

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

