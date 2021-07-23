Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Eagle Bulk Shipping is the largest U.S. based owner of Handymax dry bulk vessels. Handymax dry bulk vessels range in size from 35,000 to 60,000 deadweight tons, or dwt, and transport a broad range of major and minor bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grain, cement and fertilizer, along worldwide shipping routes. “

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from $42.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Fearnley Fonds raised shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.83.

NASDAQ:EGLE traded down $0.14 on Thursday, hitting $42.20. The stock had a trading volume of 201,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,050. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $529.74 million, a PE ratio of -19.17 and a beta of 1.63. Eagle Bulk Shipping has a 1 year low of $13.61 and a 1 year high of $56.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.81.

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The shipping company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $69.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.45 million. Eagle Bulk Shipping had a negative net margin of 7.29% and a negative return on equity of 4.68%. Research analysts expect that Eagle Bulk Shipping will post 8.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Costanzo Frank De sold 7,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.50, for a total value of $378,682.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,006,130. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 1,949,459 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total transaction of $87,472,225.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,958,015 shares of company stock valued at $87,922,127 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 96.6% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 21,356 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $771,000 after buying an additional 10,495 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Eagle Bulk Shipping during the first quarter worth about $730,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 510.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 286,116 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $10,334,000 after acquiring an additional 239,273 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping during the first quarter valued at about $699,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in the first quarter valued at approximately $604,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.49% of the company’s stock.

About Eagle Bulk Shipping

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns, charters, and operates dry bulk vessels that transport a range of bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grains, fertilizers, steel products, petcoke, cement, and forest products. It serves miners, producers, traders, and end users.

