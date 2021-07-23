Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.28 EPS

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.28, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Eagle Bancorp had a net margin of 35.38% and a return on equity of 12.42%.

Shares of EGBN traded down $3.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $52.81. The stock had a trading volume of 156,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,470. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $56.41. Eagle Bancorp has a 52 week low of $24.81 and a 52 week high of $58.84.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 22nd will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 21st. This is an increase from Eagle Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Eagle Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 24.51%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.33.

Eagle Bancorp Company Profile

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. The company also offers various commercial and consumer lending products comprising commercial loans for working capital, equipment purchases, real estate lines of credit, and government contract financing; asset based lending and accounts receivable financing; construction and commercial real estate loans; business equipment financing; consumer home equity lines of credit, personal lines of credit, and term loans; consumer installment loans, such as auto and personal loans; personal credit cards; and residential mortgage loans.

