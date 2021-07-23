E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ETAC) Shares Bought by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ETAC) by 355.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,170,664 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 913,664 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in E.Merge Technology Acquisition were worth $11,414,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ETAC. Smith Moore & CO. acquired a new position in E.Merge Technology Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $344,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in E.Merge Technology Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $1,887,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of E.Merge Technology Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $3,703,000. Fort Baker Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of E.Merge Technology Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $12,078,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of E.Merge Technology Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $5,036,000. Institutional investors own 73.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of E.Merge Technology Acquisition stock opened at $9.76 on Friday. E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.53 and a 52-week high of $11.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.76.

E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with other businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Burlingame, California.

