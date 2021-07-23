Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) Price Target Raised to C$24.00 at National Bankshares

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) had its target price hoisted by National Bankshares from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TD Securities boosted their target price on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst to C$24.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$24.50 to C$24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Cormark reaffirmed a buy rating and set a C$24.00 price objective on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$24.94.

Shares of TSE D.UN opened at C$22.28 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.31. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst has a 52-week low of C$16.84 and a 52-week high of C$23.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$22.68.

Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT owns well-located, high-quality central business district office properties in major urban centres across Canada, with a focus on downtown Toronto.

