Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:DRW3) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:DRW3) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is €83.80 ($98.59).

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €96.50 ($113.53) target price on shares of Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday, July 16th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Nord/LB set a €88.00 ($103.53) target price on shares of Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Warburg Research set a €85.50 ($100.59) target price on shares of Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Independent Research set a €78.00 ($91.76) target price on shares of Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th.

ETR:DRW3 traded up €2.05 ($2.41) during trading hours on Friday, hitting €76.15 ($89.59). 26,437 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,804. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.75. Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA has a 1 year low of €60.70 ($71.41) and a 1 year high of €88.00 ($103.53). The stock has a market capitalization of $654.89 million and a P/E ratio of 7.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of €76.40.

DrÃ¤gerwerk AG & Co KGaA operates as a medical and safety technology company in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. The company develops, produces, and markets system solutions, equipment, and services for acute point of care, including emergency care, perioperative care, critical care, and perinatal care.

