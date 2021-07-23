Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 573,638 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,218 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories were worth $35,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 65.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,307,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,274,000 after purchasing an additional 515,184 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 33.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 739,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,404,000 after purchasing an additional 184,815 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 514,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,670,000 after purchasing an additional 6,658 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 70.4% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 288,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,451,000 after purchasing an additional 119,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 6.5% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 141,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,665,000 after buying an additional 8,662 shares during the period. 10.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on RDY. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 9th.

RDY opened at $72.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.41 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited has a 52-week low of $53.55 and a 52-week high of $75.50.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $646.00 million during the quarter. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 14.31%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th were paid a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.93%.

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), and Proprietary Products.

