DOWCOIN Price Hits $0.0009 on Major Exchanges (DOW)

DOWCOIN (CURRENCY:DOW) traded up 2,077.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 23rd. One DOWCOIN coin can now be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DOWCOIN has a total market capitalization of $10,320.63 and approximately $1.00 worth of DOWCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, DOWCOIN has traded up 253.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000428 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.56 or 0.00227072 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000186 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000074 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001194 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $285.50 or 0.00869463 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00005016 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000062 BTC.

About DOWCOIN

DOW is a coin. It launched on February 28th, 2018. DOWCOIN’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,845,266 coins. DOWCOIN’s official website is www.dowcoin.io . DOWCOIN’s official Twitter account is @dowcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Dowcoin is an Ethereum Token that has been developed using Ethereum Blockchain. At the initial stage when the ICO was launched Dowcoin was an Avergae Token, But Now Dow has Split into DOW & Dow Average Token. And now Dowcoin is a share of Dow Blockchain Technology. Once the Dow Blockchain is ready, Dowcoin will be used as a Gas for the transactions for all the product's on DBT. “

DOWCOIN Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DOWCOIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DOWCOIN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DOWCOIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

