DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU) Shares Bought by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU) by 14.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 367,169 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,115 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in DouYu International were worth $3,793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in DouYu International by 3.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 46,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in DouYu International by 2.3% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 68,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in DouYu International during the first quarter worth $28,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in DouYu International by 48.1% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resolute Partners Group acquired a new stake in DouYu International during the fourth quarter worth $72,000. 30.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on DOYU. Zacks Investment Research cut DouYu International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. 86 Research raised DouYu International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, TheStreet cut DouYu International from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. DouYu International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.71.

Shares of NASDAQ DOYU opened at $4.42 on Friday. DouYu International Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $4.31 and a twelve month high of $20.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 73.68 and a beta of 0.77.

DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). DouYu International had a return on equity of 1.91% and a net margin of 1.46%. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that DouYu International Holdings Limited will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DouYu International Profile

DouYu International Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform on PC and mobile apps that provides interactive games and entertainment live streaming services in China. Its platform connects game developers and publishers, professional eSports teams or players and eSports tournament organizers, advertisers, and viewers.

