Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Price Target Increased to $585.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Oppenheimer from $450.00 to $585.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Oppenheimer’s target price points to a potential upside of 8.57% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on DPZ. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $420.00 to $446.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $425.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $510.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $435.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Argus increased their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $515.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $457.71.

NYSE DPZ opened at $538.82 on Friday. Domino’s Pizza has a one year low of $319.71 and a one year high of $548.72. The firm has a market cap of $20.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $454.11.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.28. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 11.53%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $971.99 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.99 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza will post 12.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Domino’s Pizza news, EVP Kevin Scott Morris sold 726 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.50, for a total value of $332,145.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,791,112.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy P. Mcintyre sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $430.96, for a total value of $1,120,496.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,887 shares of company stock worth $11,800,422 in the last ninety days. 1.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 708.3% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 97 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 60.4% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 162 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. 97.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

