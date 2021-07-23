Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Price Target Increased to $585.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Oppenheimer from $450.00 to $585.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Oppenheimer’s target price points to a potential upside of 8.57% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on DPZ. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $420.00 to $446.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $425.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $510.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $435.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Argus increased their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $515.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $457.71.
NYSE DPZ opened at $538.82 on Friday. Domino’s Pizza has a one year low of $319.71 and a one year high of $548.72. The firm has a market cap of $20.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $454.11.
In other Domino’s Pizza news, EVP Kevin Scott Morris sold 726 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.50, for a total value of $332,145.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,791,112.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy P. Mcintyre sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $430.96, for a total value of $1,120,496.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,887 shares of company stock worth $11,800,422 in the last ninety days. 1.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 708.3% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 97 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 60.4% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 162 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. 97.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Domino’s Pizza Company Profile
Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.
