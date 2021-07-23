Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Given New $585.00 Price Target at Wedbush

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) had its target price increased by Wedbush from $520.00 to $585.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on DPZ. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $435.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday. reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $480.00 price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $510.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Domino’s Pizza from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $450.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $425.00 to $432.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $457.71.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

Shares of Domino’s Pizza stock opened at $538.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.70, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.49. Domino’s Pizza has a 52 week low of $319.71 and a 52 week high of $548.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of $454.11.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $971.99 million. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 11.53%. Domino’s Pizza’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.99 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is 31.31%.

In other news, EVP Joseph Hugh Jordan sold 3,970 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.65, for a total value of $1,717,620.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,044 shares in the company, valued at $3,047,586.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Timothy P. Mcintyre sold 2,600 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.96, for a total value of $1,120,496.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,887 shares of company stock worth $11,800,422 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DPZ. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the first quarter worth about $36,000. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 708.3% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 97 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the first quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 60.4% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 162 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.78% of the company’s stock.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Further Reading: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.