Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) Price Target Raised to $83.00

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) had its target price raised by KeyCorp from $82.00 to $83.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Dominion Energy’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.12 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.87 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on D. TheStreet raised Dominion Energy from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Scotiabank raised Dominion Energy from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and raised their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dominion Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $84.30.

Shares of NYSE D opened at $74.39 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $75.95. Dominion Energy has a one year low of $67.85 and a one year high of $86.95. The firm has a market cap of $60.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.35.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 6.01%. Dominion Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Dominion Energy will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.19%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Optimal Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Dominion Energy by 7.4% in the first quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,103 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Dominion Energy by 2.4% in the first quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 65,888 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,005,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571 shares in the last quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. grew its stake in Dominion Energy by 47.5% in the first quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. now owns 127,910 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,716,000 after acquiring an additional 41,220 shares during the period. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A grew its stake in Dominion Energy by 2.6% in the first quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A now owns 60,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,580,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Dominion Energy by 2.1% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 104,253 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,919,000 after acquiring an additional 2,170 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.85% of the company’s stock.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

