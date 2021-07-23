DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) Given New $59.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $64.00 to $59.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price points to a potential upside of 25.08% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DMC Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

BOOM stock opened at $47.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $882.55 million, a PE ratio of -138.73, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $55.39. DMC Global has a 1 year low of $25.78 and a 1 year high of $70.00.

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $65.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.48 million. DMC Global had a negative return on equity of 1.84% and a negative net margin of 2.43%. DMC Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.29) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that DMC Global will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in DMC Global by 576.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of DMC Global by 74.7% during the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of DMC Global by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of DMC Global by 221.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 2,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudent Man Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of DMC Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. 90.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DMC Global Company Profile

DMC Global Inc provides a suite of technical products for the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, NobelClad and DynaEnergetics. Its NobelClad segment produces and sells explosion-welded clad metal plates for use in the construction of heavy, corrosion resistant pressure vessels, and heat exchangers for oil and gas, chemical and petrochemical, alternative energy, hydrometallurgy, aluminum production, shipbuilding, power generation, and industrial refrigeration industries.

