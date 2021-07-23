Divisar Capital Management LLC Sells 50,000 Shares of Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI)

Divisar Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI) by 15.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 270,838 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 50,000 shares during the period. Bonanza Creek Energy accounts for about 3.3% of Divisar Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Divisar Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.30% of Bonanza Creek Energy worth $9,677,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BCEI. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 3,217.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,327 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter. Yaupon Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $122,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $159,000. Finally, Diametric Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $217,000.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. TheStreet cut shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.71.

NYSE BCEI traded down $0.12 on Friday, hitting $37.69. 1,218 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 537,001. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.32 and a beta of 2.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.30. Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.88 and a 52 week high of $50.98.

Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $74.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.45 million. Bonanza Creek Energy had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 2.45%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Bonanza Creek Energy’s payout ratio is presently 28.28%.

In other news, CFO Brant Demuth sold 2,911 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.17, for a total value of $140,222.87. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,166,349.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Bonanza Creek Energy

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc, an oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and related liquids-rich natural gas in the United States. Its primary oil and liquids-weighted assets are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved reserves of 118.2 million barrel of oil equivalent.

