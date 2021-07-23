Discovery (OTCMKTS:DCYHF) Shares Down 10.8%

Discovery Limited (OTCMKTS:DCYHF)’s stock price dropped 10.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $8.07 and last traded at $8.07. Approximately 1,112 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 11% from the average daily volume of 1,250 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.05.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.54.

About Discovery (OTCMKTS:DCYHF)

Discovery Limited provides various insurance products and services primarily in South Africa, the United Kingdom, and the United States. It operates through Health South Africa, Life South Africa, Invest South Africa, Vitality South Africa, Insure South Africa, Bank South Africa, Health United Kingdom, Life United Kingdom, and All Other segments.

Featured Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.