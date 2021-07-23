Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Rating Reiterated by Citigroup

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Citigroup in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $154.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous price target of $150.00. Citigroup’s price target indicates a potential upside of 24.23% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Barclays upped their target price on Discover Financial Services from $132.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. raised Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $101.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Discover Financial Services from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.53.

NYSE:DFS opened at $123.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.83. Discover Financial Services has a 12 month low of $48.36 and a 12 month high of $127.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $119.71.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $5.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $1.87. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 48.41% and a net margin of 36.50%. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.20) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 13.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Diane E. Offereins sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.02, for a total transaction of $1,710,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 113,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,988,588.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael H. Moskow sold 3,824 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.97, for a total value of $443,469.28. Following the sale, the director now owns 51,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,943,810.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,794 shares of company stock valued at $3,213,580. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Human Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 162.9% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 3,288.9% during the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts, checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

