Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Reduces Position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,689,089 shares of the company’s stock after selling 118,296 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 3.55% of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals worth $31,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,377,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,150,000 after buying an additional 233,012 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 6.7% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,441,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,046,000 after acquiring an additional 215,484 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 15.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 660,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,098,000 after acquiring an additional 86,269 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 242.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 331,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,676,000 after acquiring an additional 235,070 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 242,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,870,000 after acquiring an additional 5,016 shares during the period. 54.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AMPH. TheStreet raised Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday.

NASDAQ AMPH opened at $20.41 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.60. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.91 and a 52 week high of $21.38. The company has a market capitalization of $972.23 million, a P/E ratio of 408.20 and a beta of 0.73.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $103.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.12 million. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 0.68%. On average, analysts forecast that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Yakob Liawatidewi sold 10,000 shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.06, for a total transaction of $190,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,359,950.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard K. Prins sold 15,827 shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total value of $299,130.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 54,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,039,254.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 158,072 shares of company stock worth $3,077,668 in the last three months. 28.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Amphastar Pharmaceuticals

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and API.

