Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Increases Position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 445,286 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,990 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $33,622,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BMRN. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter valued at about $127,106,000. Parnassus Investments CA increased its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 76.8% in the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 2,684,874 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $202,735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165,923 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 57.4% in the 1st quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 1,704,842 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $128,731,000 after purchasing an additional 621,482 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,462,265 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $215,916,000 after purchasing an additional 444,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,604,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock opened at $78.46 on Friday. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.35 and a 1-year high of $129.18. The firm has a market cap of $14.34 billion, a PE ratio of 19.33, a P/E/G ratio of 24.07 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $80.57. The company has a current ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 2.77% and a net margin of 43.11%. The firm had revenue of $486.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.44 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Brian Mueller sold 6,709 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.50, for a total value of $533,365.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,357 shares in the company, valued at $2,492,881.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP George Eric Davis sold 4,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.30, for a total value of $365,895.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,781 shares in the company, valued at $5,385,552.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,963 shares of company stock worth $3,907,461 over the last quarter. 1.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Sunday, July 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.62 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $141.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.51.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Profile

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

