Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $34.35 Million Stock Position in Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its holdings in shares of Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,113,876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 48,620 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 5.76% of Insteel Industries worth $34,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IIIN. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Insteel Industries by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,176,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $97,954,000 after purchasing an additional 167,051 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Insteel Industries by 181.1% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 222,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,866,000 after buying an additional 143,432 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Insteel Industries by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 480,491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,815,000 after buying an additional 125,605 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Insteel Industries during the 1st quarter worth $3,745,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Insteel Industries during the 4th quarter worth $1,546,000. Institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IIIN opened at $34.12 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.84. The company has a market cap of $659.91 million, a P/E ratio of 17.96 and a beta of 1.75. Insteel Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.81 and a 1 year high of $41.66.

Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $139.00 million during the quarter. Insteel Industries had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 15.09%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th.

In other Insteel Industries news, VP Scot R. Jafroodi sold 5,160 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.34, for a total value of $202,994.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,278,786.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Insteel Industries Company Profile

Insteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications. The company offers pre-stressed concrete strand (PC strand) and welded wire reinforcement (WWR) products. Its PC strand is a seven-wire strand that is used to impart compression forces into precast concrete elements and structures providing reinforcement for bridges, parking decks, buildings, and other concrete structures.

