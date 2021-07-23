Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Decreases Stake in IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its stake in shares of IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) by 16.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,629,549 shares of the company’s stock after selling 326,555 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in IMAX were worth $32,754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IMAX. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in IMAX by 73.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 38,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after buying an additional 16,201 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in IMAX by 11,150.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 11,262 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in IMAX by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 28,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in IMAX by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 16,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 2,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in IMAX during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,214,000. 71.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:IMAX opened at $16.86 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.86. The company has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.11 and a beta of 1.80. IMAX Co. has a 1-year low of $10.50 and a 1-year high of $25.05.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.05. IMAX had a negative return on equity of 25.42% and a negative net margin of 77.57%. The firm had revenue of $38.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.87 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that IMAX Co. will post -0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other IMAX news, SVP Kenneth Ian Weissman sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $55,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,733 shares in the company, valued at $280,126. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Megan Colligan sold 10,916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.29, for a total value of $254,233.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,096 shares in the company, valued at $910,545.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered IMAX from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $19.60 to $18.60 in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Benchmark lifted their price target on IMAX from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Macquarie lifted their price target on IMAX from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Wedbush upgraded IMAX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $22.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded IMAX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. IMAX currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.01.

IMAX Company Profile

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment technology company worldwide. It offers cinematic solution comprising proprietary software, theater architecture, intellectual property, and specialized equipment. The company offers IMAX Digital Re-Mastering (DMR), a proprietary technology that digitally enhances the image resolution, visual clarity, and sound quality of motion picture films for projection on IMAX screens; IMAX theater systems to exhibitor customers through sales, leases, and joint revenue sharing arrangements; digital projection systems; a digital theater control systems; and a digital audio systems.

