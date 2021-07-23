Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Cuts Position in Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its holdings in Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,804 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,990 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 2.83% of Atrion worth $33,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ATRI. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in Atrion during the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Atrion by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 199 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Atrion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Atrion by 322.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 355 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Atrion during the 1st quarter worth approximately $250,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.35% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ATRI opened at $611.00 on Friday. Atrion Co. has a 12 month low of $567.00 and a 12 month high of $745.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $610.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 0.10.

Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.22 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $39.17 million during the quarter. Atrion had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 21.61%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th.

Atrion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells products for fluid delivery, cardiovascular, and ophthalmology applications in the United States, Germany, and internationally. Its fluid delivery products include valves that fill, hold, and release controlled amounts of fluids or gasses for use in various intubation, intravenous, catheter, and other applications in the anesthesia and oncology fields, as well as promote infection control in hospital and home healthcare environments.

