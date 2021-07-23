Digiwage One Day Volume Reaches $1.00 (WAGE)

Digiwage (CURRENCY:WAGE) traded down 5.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 22nd. Digiwage has a market cap of $45,672.87 and approximately $1.00 worth of Digiwage was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Digiwage has traded up 13% against the dollar. One Digiwage coin can currently be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Digiwage alerts:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0541 or 0.00000167 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0941 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000035 BTC.

About Digiwage

WAGE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Digiwage’s total supply is 55,062,329 coins and its circulating supply is 47,062,308 coins. The Reddit community for Digiwage is /r/Digiwage and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Digiwage’s official Twitter account is @digiwage and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Digiwage is coin.digiwage.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Digiwage is a POS Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. Digiwage team aims to create a decentralized workplace hub for developers, entrepreneurs, block-chain enthusiasts, startups and resources where each of them find solutions corresponding to their current projects or kick start new projects. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Digiwage

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digiwage directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digiwage should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Digiwage using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Digiwage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Digiwage and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.