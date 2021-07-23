DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG) Shares Gap Down to $6.93

DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.93, but opened at $6.75. DigitalBridge Group shares last traded at $7.08, with a volume of 19,274 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut DigitalBridge Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

The stock has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in DigitalBridge Group stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 199,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,578,000. 82.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG)

Colony Capital, Inc (NYSE: CLNY) is a leading global investment firm with a heritage of identifying and capitalizing on key secular trends in real estate. The Company manages an approximately $47 billion portfolio of real assets on behalf of its shareholders and limited partners, including over $23 billion in digital real estate investments through Digital Colony, its digital infrastructure platform.

